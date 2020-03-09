Funeral services for Pastor Sherron “S.E.” Brown, age 69, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, TN. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, TN. Pastor Brown passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Pastor Brown will lie-in-state at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.