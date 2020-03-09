Ray B. Crowley, 90, of Peoria passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.

He was born May 9, 1929 in Hardeman County, Tennessee to the late Hughlon and Effie (Wiggins) Crowley.

He married LaVerne Maness Crowley on February 3, 1951 in Corinth, MS. She passed away October 12, 2012. He and LaVerne moved to the Peoria area from Tennessee where he worked as an electrician. He later received a 50 year service award with the IBEW Local 34. Ray served in the National Guard and was a member of Lamarsh Bapist Church. Ray enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and solving jigsaw puzzles (for which he was a pro)!

Ray is survived by his beloved partner Lynn Guyon; granddaughter, Lacey; two great grandsons, Brodie and Gavin; sister, Katheryne Frost Hedgepath, sister-in law Carolyn Wyatt; and his pride and joy Bobbie Cat.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Barry Crowley; and granddaughter Melody.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tennessee. Brother Bill Luther will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pets for Seniors, PO Box 64, Edwards, IL 61528.

George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel (731) 427-5555