Wanda Jeaneice Duncan Patrick

JULY 20, 1935 – MARCH 9, 2020

Jeaneice Patrick, age 84, passed from this world on March 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 20, 1935 in Alamo, TN to the late William Carl Duncan and Aileen Layman Duncan. Her beloved husband of 61 years, Charles Edward Patrick, preceded her in death by four years. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Ing.

She is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Gene) Autry, Toni (Troy) Belew, and Tenna (Chris) Cantrell. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Wanda Tarrant, Patrick Autry, Kimberly Heartwell, Tracie Mullen, Leah Belew, Emily Belew, Duncan Cantrell, and Rebekah Marks. She has 12 great grandchildren with an additional 3 great grandchildren being born this summer and one great great grandchild.

She loved and was honored to be a part of her niece, Carla Williams, and nephews, Joe Ing and Kelly Ing’s lives.

Jeaneice’s greatest earthly love and joy was her husband and her family. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and finding a good yard sale. She was blessed to have life long friends including Wilma Utley, Barbara Page, and Gail McCullar.

Her grandsons Patrick Autry, Duncan Cantrell, and grand son in law William Tarrant will be officiating the private services. She loved the Lord and was a member of the North Jackson Church of Christ.

The family has requested in honor of “MommaPat” that you hug those you love a little tighter and cherish every day together.

Pallbearers to serve Gene Autry, Troy Belew, Chris Cantrell, Norman Mullen, Joe Ing, Kelly Ing, Jerry Williams, and Douglas Moore.