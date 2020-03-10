The visitation for Mr. Bennie Johnson, age 61 of Nashville, Tennessee and formally of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 1:00 P.M – 5:00 P.M., at the Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors: 2500 Clarksville Pike in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will also be a visitation on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. – 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Gardens in Alamo, Tennessee.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com