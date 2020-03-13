Tenn. Teen Volunteer makes changes to local pageants

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Friday night Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Volunteer pageant at the Carl Perkins Civic Center is all about taking home the crown.

The Tennessee Teen Volunteer organization decided that only family members and close friends would be allowed to attend the pageant this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“They’re really excited about it you know. Even though this whole thing is going on, they’re keeping their spirits up and staying really positive and keeping their spirits up about it,” said supporter Lauren Smith.

“They’re upset that some of their family members and loved ones can’t be here, but their all super excited and ready,” said supporter Bricie Lussier.

James and Catherine Workman are supporting their granddaughter and say they weren’t as affected by the changes to the pageant.

“Well she’s going to have a pretty good size support system here tonight,” Workman said. “Most of all of her family is going to be here tonight. Immediate family.”

Organizers say the Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer pageant, scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement on Facebook organizers said, “While we are saddened that the hard-working young women, who have diligently prepared to compete this weekend, will be unable to participate at this time, the safety of our contestants and their families’ health are of paramount concern.”

The winner of Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Volunteer is Mallory Pickle from Knoxville.