St. Mary’s raises money for orphanage in Haiti

JACKSON, Tenn.–One church goes green for a good cause.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church hosted a St. Patrick’s dance Saturday night.

Many wore their best green attire, and enjoyed a night of live music and food.

Attendees hope wearing their green will help send some ‘green’ to the Christian Girls Home in Haiti, which the church partners with.

Board chairman for the christian girls home, Wayne Neihoff explains why this fundraiser is important.

“This is probably our biggest event to raise money to send to the girls to help them survive. That’s the only support they have, is what we send them,” Neihoff said.

Organizers say they also travel to the home in Haiti to help out.