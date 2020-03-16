Reply Reply all Forward

It is with great sadness the family of Dustin Allen Lewis, shares his unexpected passing on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Jackson, Tennessee, at the age of 39.

Dustin graduated from South Side High School, Class of 1999.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served two (2) tours in Iraq. For his bravery, wounds, and leadership during combat, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Dustin was very proud to serve his country and continued serving by providing substantial, hands-on assistance to many of the over 100,000 homeless Veterans.

Dustin was so profoundly compassionate he chose to be an organ donor. He was aware this was one of the greatest gifts he could share as he could give awaiting Veteran’s the gift of life, and to others in need.

Dustin loved and adored his children, playing guitar, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his children, Mackay, Landon, and his niece Morgan. He is survived by and, will never be forgotten by his parents Renee (Joe) Parker, David (Sandy) Lewis, his brother Drew (Ashley) Lewis, his grandmother Delinda Mitchell, and his much-adored dog Bocephus.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Roy Neil Mitchell, and Ralph and Betty Lewis. He cherished his many beloved Aunts, Uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and his Veteran support family.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12 noon at the South Chapel of George A Smith and Sons.

The interment will be at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads located at 593 Wildersville Rd, Wildersville, TN, immediately following the service. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Army.

Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Lewis, Corey Mitchell, Chase Colerain, DJ Lewis, Tanner Lewis, and Richie Miller.

Friends and Family are welcome to a Celebration of Life meal at the Assembly of God auditorium, located at 1027 West Forest Ave, Jackson, TN.