Mary Anne Smith Shaw, age 81, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Eugene Goff Shaw, departed this life Thursday afternoon March 12, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Anne was born April 29, 1938, in Houston, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Varda Smith and Gladys Howard Smith. She graduated from Messick High School in 1956 and Memphis State University with a master’s degree in counseling. She was a resident of Memphis for much of her life and was employed as a teacher for the Memphis City School System for many years before her retirement. Anne was a resident of Fayette County for seven years and most recently a member of First Baptist Church Fisherville. She was of the Presbyterian faith for many years and enjoyed reading, music, singing and writing songs, painting and special times with her family.

Mrs. Shaw is survived by her son, David E. Shaw and his wife, Joyce, of Peachtree City, GA; her sister, Betty Barry of Rossville, TN; her daughter-in-law, Crystal Shaw of Toone, TN; five grandchildren, Michelle Shaw Broucek, Evelyn Shaw Corley, Angela Shaw, April Shaw and Tracy Buckley; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Eugene Goff Shaw who died December 25, 2002; her parents, Varda Smith and Gladys Howard Smith; and her son, Mark Howard Shaw who died April 3, 2019.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Shaw will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Dr. Jeff James, pastor of First Baptist Church Fisherville, officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. John Bills. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Shaw will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Samuel Shaw, Hunter Shaw, Neli Shaw, Arno Shaw, Chris Avery and Jordyn Buckley.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036-3604 or First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

Nicole Taylor

nicole@peeblesfuneralhome.com

Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center

P.O. Box 250

Somerville, Tennessee 38068

Phone: (901) 465-3535

Fax: (901) 465-3381

Attachments area