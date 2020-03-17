Clara Kathleen Corum, age 87, died Saturday March 14, 2020, surrounded by

family, after a short illness in Jackson, Tn. She was born March 26, 1932 in

Knoxville, TN to Lloyd Thomas Young and Anna Mae Jackson Young. She was

married to the love of her life, Dixon Corum for 61 years. She retired from

Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught pre-school and

enjoyed working with children immensely. After retiring she began to work as a

caregiver to the elderly helping with many sweet people, she considered family.

She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, was an ambassador of Brookdale,

loved to cook for her family, sewing and yard work. Kathleen was a member of

Northside United Methodist Church and loved bible study and visiting with her

church friends Luanna, Marsha and Rhonda whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by two sons: David (Susan) Corum of Kenneth Sq., PA; and

Tilman(the late Phoebe)Corum Jr of Jackson, TN; one brother: Howard Young of

Knoxville, TN. Seven grandchildren: Jennifer Eddie (Jason ) of Jackson, TN; Lori

Sharp (Eric) of Medina, TN; Sara Corum (Josh McClurkan) of Memphis, TN; Sam

Corum of Rockville, MD ; Ben Corum and Tom Corum of Kenneth Sq., PA; along

with eight great grandchildren: Emilee Markham, Brady Markham, Ella Sharp, Eli

Sharp, Cooper Tate, Aiden Tate, Duncan Corum, Jonathan Eddie and the late Mack

Markham III. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tilman Dixon Corum Sr., daughter Elaine

Corum Fletcher, three brothers: Tom Young, Bill Young, JB Young and four sisters:

Agnes Smith, Ernie Shelton, Dorothy Waller and Georgian Sisson.

She was also blessed with two wonderful caregivers Marian Johnson and Pearl

Jennings.

Pallbearers to serve are Charlie Corum, Sam Corum, Ben Corum, Eric Sharp, Jason

Eddie and Josh McClurkan. Honorary Pallbearer, Tom Corum

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000

Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Services: Family will be receiving friends on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 11:00A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Funeral following at 1:00

P. M. with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial

Gardens Cemetery.