Shelley Sue Watson McCarty, Paris, Tennessee

55

Henry County Medical Center

March 15, 2020

11:00 A.M. Friday, March 20, 2020

McEvoy Funeral Home

Joe Eaton and Chad Kennedy

Birds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery

4:00 until 7:00 on Thursday; after 9:00 on Friday until service

December 3, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas

Robert Ferrell, Blake Turner, David Enoch, Dusty Stout, Bri Hazen, Dennis Campbell. Honorary Pallbearer: Ray & Marilyn Crocker, Ronnie Jones, Rick Lyell and Larry Dukes.

Billy Ray Watson and Linda Bandy Watson, both of Joshua, Texas

Randy C. McCarty, Paris, Tennessee; Married: September 28, 2013

Anna Rae (Dave) Miller, Kennedale, Texas

Michael (Heather) Graves, Burleson, Texas Carson McCarty, Paris, Tennessee

Steve Watson, Joshua, Texas

Sherry (Terry) Brown, Paris, Tennessee

Lucas, Landon, Victor, and Caden Graves; Ethan and Maggie Miller.

Shelley is also survived by an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephew, numerous cousins, and other family members.