Funeral services for Bishop Robert Leonard Merriweather, age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Rosehill Historic Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

Bishop Merriweather passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Bishop Merriweather will lie-in-state on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.