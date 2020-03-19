Judy Carol Barnes Farley

Judy Carol Barnes Farley, age 60, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Judy was born in Jackson, TN the daughter of Helen Maness Barnes and the late Claude E. Barnes. Judy was full of life and enjoyed playing cards, playing tennis and going to estate sales. A 1977 graduate of Northside High School and later the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, she was a consultant with ComData Corp. She was a member of the Donaldson Heights United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her; her sons, Jacob Weston and Luke Farley both of Nashville, TN; mother, Helen Maness Mullins and Kayo of Jackson, TN her brother, Ron Barnes and Tammy of Trenton, TN and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Highland Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Regina Hall officiating.

Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there will be no visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time at Donaldson Heights United Methodist Church.

