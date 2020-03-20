Local group delivers lunches, smiles to truckers

JACKSON, Tenn. — This was the sight at Exit 87 this Friday morning as some local residents took time to help truckers who can’t go inside and get food at the big truck stops.

The local group gathered with boxes of sandwiches and smiles for the drivers and handed the food out.

“It’s not something that is taken lightly because we are affecting businesses and people in our community, but the main focus of this is to protect the health of our community,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.