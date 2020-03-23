Bobby Jerry Smith passed away on March 21, 2020 at his home.

Bobby was born on May 11, 1938 to the late Clayborn and Era Smith. Bobby was married to Johnnie Ann Smith on February 1, 1959 and celebrated 62 years of marriage.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Connie Anitra Smith that died at birth, sister Patsy Huffsteller, brothers Leon Smith and Charles Smith.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherilyn Uselton (Mike) and Sylicia Fuqua (Greg), 4 Grandchildren – Brandon Uselton (Stephanie), Cody Fuqua (Lexi), Curt Fuqua and Catie Fuqua, 3 Great- Granddaughters, Alaina Grace Uselton, Sadie Marie Uselton and Amelia Harper Uselton, brother Joe David Smith (Gracie) and sister Linda Page.

Bobby worked for GM&O Railroad for 25 years and Conalco for 11 years. He was a member of Beech Bluff United Pentecostal Church. His favorite hobbies were working for the Lord and his church, fishing, painting and playing with the grandkids and great granddaughters.

Pallbearers – Brandon Uselton, Cody Fuqua, Curt Fuqua, Andrew Page, Darryl Page and Bert Smith

Honorary Pallbearers – Charles and Carlos.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel, (731) 427-5555.