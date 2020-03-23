Earlene Gilliland Yancey

Earlene Gilliland Yancey, age 82, resident of Byhalia, Mississippi and wife of the late Jep Dudley Yancey, departed this life Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Earlene was born March 27, 1937 in Hamilton, Alabama, the daughter of the late William Woodrow Gilliland and Vida Mae Roberts Gilliland. She was married January 11, 1957 to Jep Dudley Yancey who preceded her in death on September 21, 1989. She was of the Baptist faith and employed as a nursing assistant for St. Francis Hospital before her retirement. Earlene enjoyed crosswords puzzles, crocheting and sports, especially Alabama football.

Mrs. Yancey is survived by her son, William Yancey of Byhalia, Mississippi and her sister, Myrtie Mae Williams of Hackleburg, Alabama. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Kay Yancey and her brother, William Gail Gilliland.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Yancey will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Hood Cemetery near Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

