67 tested at first Madison County coronavirus drive-thru

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson and Madison County opened their first COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility Thursday, but the results were not what health officials expected.

Health officials were prepared for hundreds of people to show up at the Jackson Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

“My personal expectations when we got here this morning… I expected the line to be wrapped around to Highway 45, or South Highland,” said Kim Tedford, Director of Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Only a few dozen people came through while WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was on the scene, but health officials think they know the reason why.

“Either the correct people are coming through our line, because nobody has been turned away. They are meeting the criteria the CDC has sent out. They’re listening to the messages we sent out. They’re not wasting our time if there’s no need to be tested, or they’re self isolating at home like we’ve instructed people to do,” Tedford said.

But if you do get tested, will you have to pay?

“Absolutely not,” Tedford said. “We are asking you if you have insurance to bring your insurance card so the lab can bill your insurance. There will be no balance billing so if it doesn’t cover the entire amount, there’s no responsibility back to the patient. Second of all, if you don’t have insurance, no problem. You will not receive a bill for the test.”

And what happens from there?

“If you go through the testing process, you will be required to self quarantine for 14 days, or until you get that negative test result,” Tedford said.

A total of 67 people were tested for COVID-19 at the facility, while 27 were turned away because they did not qualify for testing.

Health officials are still deciding if they will have more drive-thru testing days.

For a list of approved testing sites in Madison County, click here.