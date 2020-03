Where can you get a test in Madison Co. for COVID-19?

JACKSON, Tenn. — As more patients across Tennessee are being tested for COVID-19, or coronavirus, more clinics and healthcare facilities are offering testing.

Several clinics and facilities in Madison County have tests available for patients who are concerned about or show symptoms of COVID-19.

Those clinics are:

Physician’s Quality Care: 2075 Pleasant Plains Ext., Jackson

Madison Family Practice Clinic: 621 Old Hickory Blvd., Suite G (Hamilton Hills Shopping Center), Jackson

The Lift: 101 Jackson Walk Plaza, Jackson

West Tennessee Medical Group Walk-In Clinic – Thomsen Farms: 1270 Union University Drive, Jackson

Jackson Clinic North: 2863 U.S. 45 Bypass, Jackson

Family Care Walk-In Clinic: 176 C, West University Parkway, Jackson

UT Medicine: 31 Physicians Drive, Jackson

For more information on testing, please call the individual healthcare offices prior to visiting.