Louise V. Waller, age 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born on August 19, 1921, in Alamo, TN to Roscoe and Monnie Sisco. She had 3 brothers, Reverend Vernon Sisco, Harlon Sisco and Kenneth Sisco, and a sister, Gladys Sisco DeLoach, all who preceded her in death.

Louise was a faithful member of West Jackson Baptist Church for over 70 years where she was a children’s Sunday School teacher and a member of the WMU. Using her beautiful voice, she sang in the choir for greater than 60 years. She was excited to tell about her love for God and unashamedly lived her life to please Him. “I will praise the Lord all my life. I will sing praise to my God as long as I live” Psalm 146:2. A dedicated Mother, she treasured her two girls and embraced every moment with them. Louise was an actively involved Grandmother whose love for her grandchildren was known by all. She adored her entire family and always put their needs ahead of her own.

Louise had a desire and ability to make others look and feel their best. She turned this gift into a career when she opened her own boutique and dedicated many years to making numerous brides-to-be feel special and beautiful.

Not only was Louise a radiant, graceful, stunning lady; she was vivacious, full of life and caused everyone around her to smile. She truly loved life and taught us to always live with a grateful heart. She firmly believed that the key to a long, happy life is frequent belly laughs and finding fun in all things. Always full of energy, she never sat still and enjoyed working in her yard, re-arranging furniture and hand-crafting home décor. Her love for her pets was enormous, and she even “adopted” and tamed a squirrel that visited her daily for treats. She could do just about anything, and if she couldn’t do it the traditional way, she “invented” a way to make it work!

Louise is survived by her two daughters, Sondra West (Robert) and Monnie Vinson. She leaves her five grandchildren, Kennie Bivens (Joan), Sonya Acuff (Paul), Michael Vinson (Christina), Marissa McKewen (Mike), and Brandon Bivens (Morgan); her eight great grandchildren, Lauren Bivens, Morgan Acuff, Hannah Acuff, Brooke Bivens, Hollen Bivens, Olivia Vinson, Emma Vinson and Hudson Bivens; and two great-great grandchildren, Dalton Sims and Eli Perry. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. She loved and appreciated her two best friends, Peaches Waller and Janice Faultner, along with her special neighbor, Pat Hickerson.

There will be a small, private family service Friday at George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home with Bro Lonnie Sanders of West Jackson Baptist Church officiating.

Louise leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Her kindness and love for others has been an inspiration to so many, and she leaves this world with a challenge for us all to do the same.

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32

George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.

…