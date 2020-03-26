New COVID 19 testing sites in West Tennessee

TRENTON, Tenn. — Starting Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health will be operating drive up COVID-19 assessment sites in six West Tennessee counties.

“The National Guard will be on site to help us with assessment and testing in Henry, Dyer, Tipton, Fayette, and Hardin counties,” explained Shavetta Conner. Conner is the West Tennessee Regional Medical Director and says there will also be a testing site in Gibson County.

The assessments will be open from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

“You will still need to meet the CDC guidelines for testing, so we’re looking for people who are symptomatic,” shared Conner, “if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose… we’re still doing that type of assessment.”

Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson says it’s important to have these resources available in rural locations.

“It’s got to be reassuring for the citizens and hopefully it will get out there and we get some folks tested and hopefully they come back negative,” said Jackson.

In Madison County, Physicians Quality Care is now also testing for COVID-19.

“We felt like we were in a position with staff and facilities that we could actually see those patients in isolated setting, test them and treat them without risking either staff or other patients,” said Jimmy Hoppers.

Hoppers is the CEO of Physicians Quality Care, and says the facility has been redesigned to keep patients safe.

“We have a new entrance in the center of our complex. It’s the former primary care entrance,” Hoppers explained. “We have isolated the entrance through 2 locked doors.”

The facility has also set up a secondary lab specifically for COVID-19 testing.