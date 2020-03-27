Local gas station makes donation to Bolivar police

BOLIV

AR, Tenn. — A local business donated personal protective equipment to the Bolivar Police Department this week.

Donations included masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

Bolivar Police Department Chief Michael Jones says that donation was made by Bolivar BP, located on West Market Street.

“He just felt like he wanted to help out by donating [to] each officer, we have 24 officers, so each one he donated a mask for each, some hand sanitizer for each one and some gloves,” Chief Jones said.

Jones says the officers will be using these donations.

“Hand sanitizer they’ll use after every stop when they’re getting in and out of the truck. The mask will only be used when they are around a person who is coughing or pretty much possibly infected or have fever, but yeah they will be using them,” Jones said. “One that will be used more than the other is hand sanitizer and the glove and the mask come in together.”

Jones says he wants to give his thanks to the gas station and is grateful for the donation.

“We have businesses and citizens in our community that care and are trying to follow the guidelines by the CDC, and it makes them feel wonderful about where you work and the people you deal with in your community,” Jones said.

Jones says there were a total of 24 bags with hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.