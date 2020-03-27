Teachers hold mobile parade for students

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — In a time of crisis, the community came together to hold a special parade.

Teachers and school staff took to the streets as a way to say hello to their students.

Teachers say they wanted their students to know they care and miss them.

“I just don’t feel like we got to say bye appropriately, considering the circumstances. We were just in a hurry and in a rush and so we just wanted to be able to see our children and say, ‘Hi, we love you and miss you,'” said second grade teacher at Bolivar Elementary School, Micca Sinclair.

Other schools in West Tennessee also held a mobile parade to say hello to their students.