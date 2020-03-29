1,537 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 7 deaths, 133 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,537 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, March 28. In addition, seven people have died and 133 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 6

Bedford County – 1

Benton County – 3

Blount County – 9

Bradley County – 8

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 2

Carroll County – 5

Carter County — 1

Cheatham County – 8

Chester County – 2

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 9

Davidson County – 260

Decatur County — 1

DeKalb County – 3

Dickson County – 11

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 10

Franklin County – 6

Gibson County – 3

Greene County – 9

Grundy County – 2

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 35

Hardeman County — 1

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 2

Haywood — 2

Houston County – 2

Jefferson County – 5

Knox County – 38

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 8

Macon County – 3

Madison County – 3

Marion County – 5

Maury County –8

McMinn County – 3

McNairy — 1

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 3

Montgomery County – 13

Morgan County — 1

Obion County — 1

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 17

Roane County – 2

Robertson County – 25

Rutherford County – 48

Scott County – 2

Sevier County – 6

Shelby County – 313

Smith County – 1

Sullivan County – 8

Sumner County – 93

Tipton County – 15

Trousdale County — 1

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Washington County – 14

Weakley County — 1

White County – 1

Williamson County – 101

Wilson County – 27

Residents of other states/countries – 150

Pending – 190

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.