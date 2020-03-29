Boy’s seventh birthday celebrated with drive-by party

MEDINA, Tenn. — One West Tennessee boy experienced a special birthday party that he will never forget.

Friends and family of Austin, held a surprise drive-by party on Sunday to celebrate his birthday.

In compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Austin was unable to have a regular birthday party.

Family and friends decorated their cars with banners and wished him a happy birthday as they drove past his house.

Austins grandpa, Philip Osgood, says he wanted to make this day special for Austin.

“That little boy expected, like most 7-year-olds, to have a birthday party with all of his friends to join him and doesn’t really understand what is going on with the COVID virus,” Osgood said. “Hopefully we won’t see any tears from him today. Just laughter and smiles.”

Austin is now 7-years-old.