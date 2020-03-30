Asia Garden finds fun way to deliver to customers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another local organization decided to bring joy to their customers on Monday.

Staff members at Asia Garden dressed up as children’s television characters and made special trips to those that ordered a delivery meal from the restaurant.

This fun gesture to the public was meant to hopefully uplift the community, during a time of social distancing.

“For us, it’s whatever we can do, you know, to put a smile on somebody’s face, whatever we can do to tell our customers thank you, you know, whatever we can do to help you distract a kid at home, even if it’s just for a second, delivering food, that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Asia Garden owner Eddie Yeh said.

After Monday’s results, the restaurant hopes to continue this trend for kids throughout the rest of the week.