Gov. Lee discusses three topics during conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee opened his daily news conference with three major topics: Safer at home, small businesses and mental health.

Here’s what Gov. Lee had to say:

“I want to again speak to the tennesseans who have the privilege and the capacity to safely stay home for the next two weeks. We need you to do that. And let me just say to you small business owners. You are baring the brunt of the decision to provide safer at home order. But I want to commit something to you. There are sources that are going to be available. There are efforts that are going to be made. We will do everything we can to get you back on your feet. Now I want to talk a little bit about the tremendous collateral damage of mental health and well being. Last Friday I was stunned to learn that we had eight suicides in Knox County in one day. COVID-19 is a viral pandemic, but it is also a pandemic that can produce hopelessness in people.”