Carhartt to produce gowns, masks for workers during pandemic

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A local plant prepares for production of thousands of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really natural for us in this time of need to serve and protect a different groups of workers right now, a group of workers that are in dire need of the right PPE,” Carhartt’s Senior VP of Supply Chain William Hardy said.

Hardy said they’re answering the pleas for help from essential workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may know Carhartt for its work and outdoor wear, but the company says they want to fill the gap for masks and gowns during a nationwide shortage.

“We’re certainly not looking to make a profit on these at all. This is our time to, as a generation, to really help those in need,” Hardy said.

He also said multiple government agencies and hospitals already reached out for this protective equipment.

“We’re working, right now, to assist that list and understand what our capabilities are from a production stand point to be able to meet all of those needs,” Hardy said.

Company officials say their plants, including the one in Camden, are setting up for the production of masks and gowns.

That production is expected to start within the next couple of weeks in Tennessee and Kentucky factories.

Hardy said it’s not the first time Carhartt plants restructured for a critical need.

“In WWI and WWII, we re-tooled our plants and made uniforms for the soldiers,” Hardy said, “we salute hard working people of every walk of life, and right now is the time where we’re going to provide a service for those who are out there battling this pandemic on the front lines.”

Carhartt committed to producing 50,000 medical gowns starting April 6th, and 2.5 million masks starting April 20th.