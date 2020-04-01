University of Tennessee campuses continue online throughout summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd – in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center – has announced that summer session classes at all campuses will be delivered online in response to COVID-19.

At UTHSC, clinical rotations in hospitals will continue with students following COVID-19 protocol.

“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said. “I am confident they will continue to provide an inspired learning experience for our students who are enrolled in summer classes.”

Since moving to an online platform, UT campuses have provided an estimated 9,300 classes online.

Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.

The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19: tennessee.edu/ coronavirus/.