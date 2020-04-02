17 COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed another four positive cases of COVID-19 during Thursday morning’s news conference.

Regional director Kim Tedford confirmed the new patients are a 70-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman.

Tedford said the 70-year-old woman is hospitalized. The three remaining patients have been told to self-isolate at home.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who had contact with the patients.

Tedford said they are still waiting for the results of about 45 tests completed at last week’s drive up assessment site at the Jackson Fairgrounds.