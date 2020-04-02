Company installs public wifi hotspots to keep others connected

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — A company helps the public stay connected through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re our neighbors, and we want to take care of them,” TEC Executive Vice President Joey Garner said.

Garner said the company recently installed WiFi hot spots in some parts of rural West Tennessee.

It’s a part of an FCC pledge to keep people connected during the pandemic.

“People who live in rural America need internet access just as much, perhaps even more, than people who live in large cities,” Garner said.

If you drive past the TEC office in Friendship, you’ll see the newly installed WiFi antenna.

Getting connected to that WiFi is a lot easier than you think.

All you have to do is choose the TEC public WiFi on your device, and you’re connected.

You don’t even need a password.

“The WiFi hot spots, I think, will be beneficial right now because people are urged to stay at home,” Garner said.

“We’ve instituted these WiFi hot spots to help people gain that access so they can continue their education, work from home, help with telemedicine, or just to keep connected with family and friends,” Garner said.

Other public WiFi hot spots in West Tennessee are installed at Food Rite in Alamo and Bradford Elementary and High School.

