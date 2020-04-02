Siri, Google offer coronavirus symptom checker

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re worried that you have coronavirus, but you don’t know if you need to be tested or to seek help, try asking Siri.

Hey Siri, do I have coronavirus?

Siri: If you’re worried you might have coronavirus, a few questions questions can help you understand your situation. Ready to begin?

Just like that, you can be screened for coronavirus from your iPhone.

Siri: OK. Do you have any of the following: Fever, dry cough, or trouble breathing?

Depending on your answer of yes, no, or not sure, you’ll be given instructions.

Yes.

Siri: Stay home and isolate yourself from others. No.

Siri: You may be at lower risk for coronavirus right now. Not sure.

Siri: Stay vigilant for symptoms like fever, dry cough, or trouble breathing.

If you don’t have an iPhone, Google is also helping screen you. Just type in the search bar “Do I have coronavirus?”

From there, it’ll take you to their resources page. Click the first link on the page, and it takes you to the CDC’s self checker.

Follow the prompts by agreeing to the questionnaire, marking where you live, and filling out other basic information.

After that it’ll ask about your symptoms and give advice on what to do in response.

The questionnaire only take about two minutes to fill out, so if you’re concerned about your symptoms, you may want to check it out.

Of course, these are only screening tools. If you have more questions or concerns, please reach out to your healthcare provider.