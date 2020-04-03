Dyersburg State to change schedule for spring semester

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College announced changes to its spring semester schedule.

A release from the college says all Thursday classes will be in session until April 9, and all classes will be held May 4 through May 8.

Spring conferences for faculty and staff that were scheduled for April 9 will also be postponed, according to the release.

The release says nursing pinning and commencement ceremonies have also been postponed.

Dyersburg State is encouraging students to check their eLearn email daily.

For more information about Dyersburg State’s response to COVID-19, visit their website.