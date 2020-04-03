Health Department confirms 22 cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says they have received two more positive test results.

A news release from the health department says the newest patients are a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, who were both told to self-isolate.

The release says staff are working to see who they were in contact with.

As of Friday afternoon, there are a total of 22 cases in Madison County, according to the health department.