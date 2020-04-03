Healthcare company offers easier way to visit doctor

JACKSON, Tenn. — One company is making it easier to get a doctor’s visit, and you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home.

Fast Pace Telehealth is providing care to patients in the comfort of their homes for common ailments including cold and flu like symptoms, seasonal allergies and even prescribe and refill routine medications.

With the spread of COVID-19, officials with Fast Pace Health say screen-to-screen service will help provide an added layer of safety for patients.

“With COVID-19, everyone in the world is sensitive to that, and there’s patients out there who have comorbidities. It may not be a good idea for them to go into a healthcare facility. Well, they may also have conditions that need addressed now,” president and CEO of Fast Pace Health said.

Patients who are concerned they may have a COVID-19 infection can call their nearest Fast Pace clinic for additional advice.