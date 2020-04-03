Local city, county take steps to enforce order from governor

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County and Paris law enforcement will be working to ensure residents follow Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22, which was issued on Thursday.

The order requires Tennesseans to stay home unless performing an essential activity or service, according to a joint release from Henry County and the City of Paris.

Officers will be present at essential businesses to monitor for large crowds entering and loitering in the parking lots, and will be stepping up visibility in high traffic areas, according to the release.

Both Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Paris Police Chief Charles Elizondo issued the following statement:

“We want to send a message to our community that our officers will enforce the governor’s order as needed. We want our citizens to use good judgment and

common sense when leaving your home, to do your best to limit your exposure when out in the public.”

The release also says local business owners can assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and limiting the amount of people in stores.