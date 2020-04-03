Students show support to COVID-19 patient

JACKSON, Tenn. — Texts, emails and videos. That’s what Todd Lewis says helped him through his time in the hospital.

Eagle Vision Network usually goes live every Monday and Friday to give Chester County Junior High School students their announcements.

After Lewis was diagnosed with COVID-19, students wanted to let him know they were here for him.

“Looking at my phone was overwhelming. The amount of text messages and emails and Facebook messages was overwhelming,” Lewis said.

Lewis is the dean of student life at Chester County Junior High School. He was in the ICU for a week battling COVID-19.

“Those kids. I mean that got me right here,” Lewis said.

And after almost two full weeks in the hospital, he was released Thursday morning.

“I got to sit on the porch yesterday and watch my boys play. When I am inside I’m quarantined to my room. When I do come out, I’ve got one of those N95 masks on,” he said.

He didn’t get to see his family in person the entire time he was in the hospital.

“My son and I last night, he just sat in the kitchen a little bit away from the door, and I had my door closed, and we just sat there and talked,” Lewis said.

And even as Lewis was talking, neighbors came by to show their support.

“Thank you,” Lewis said.

And now he’s ready to get back to work, but he does have a warning.

“When they give a directive, I wish they would listen and just heed what they say. If you don’t need to be out, if you don’t need to get groceries, if you don’t need to get food, stay home,” Lewis said.

He says he is still self-quarantining at home if he’s inside, just to make sure his family stays safe.