3,633 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 44 deaths, 328 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 5. In addition, 44 people have died, 328 are hospitalized. Another 295 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 10

Bedford County – 8

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 36

Bradley County – 21

Campbell County – 5

Cannon County – 6

Carroll County – 7

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 13

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 5

Cumberland County – 26

Davidson County – 801

DeKalb County – 7

Dickson County – 23

Dyer County – 9

Fayette County – 20

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 12

Gibson County – 11

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 17

Grundy County – 12

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 74

Hardeman County — 6

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 10

Haywood County — 3

Henderson County — 1

Henry County — 4

Hickman County – 1

Houston County – 2

Humphreys County – 3

Jackson County – 3

Jefferson County – 6

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 115

Lauderdale County – 2

Lawrence County – 3

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 5

Loudon County – 13

Macon County – 9

Madison County – 19

Marion County – 16

Marshall County – 6

Maury County – 21

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 3

Meigs County – 2

Monroe County – 6

Montgomery County – 51

Morgan County — 4

Obion County — 2

Overton County – 3

Perry County – 2

Polk County – 3

Putnam County – 52

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 59

Rutherford County – 147

Scott County – 3

Sequatchie County – 2

Sevier County – 14

Shelby County – 736

Smith County – 3

Stewart — 2

Sullivan County – 21

Sumner County – 321

Tipton County – 33

Trousdale County — 8

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 23

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 2

Williamson County – 258

Wilson County – 93

Residents of other states/countries – 265

Pending – 86

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.