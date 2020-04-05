3,633 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 44 deaths, 328 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 5. In addition, 44 people have died, 328 are hospitalized. Another 295 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 10
- Bedford County – 8
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 36
- Bradley County – 21
- Campbell County – 5
- Cannon County – 6
- Carroll County – 7
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 13
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 5
- Cumberland County – 26
- Davidson County – 801
- DeKalb County – 7
- Dickson County – 23
- Dyer County – 9
- Fayette County – 20
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 12
- Gibson County – 11
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 17
- Grundy County – 12
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 74
- Hardeman County — 6
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 10
- Haywood County — 3
- Henderson County — 1
- Henry County — 4
- Hickman County – 1
- Houston County – 2
- Humphreys County – 3
- Jackson County – 3
- Jefferson County – 6
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 115
- Lauderdale County – 2
- Lawrence County – 3
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 5
- Loudon County – 13
- Macon County – 9
- Madison County – 19
- Marion County – 16
- Marshall County – 6
- Maury County – 21
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 3
- Meigs County – 2
- Monroe County – 6
- Montgomery County – 51
- Morgan County — 4
- Obion County — 2
- Overton County – 3
- Perry County – 2
- Polk County – 3
- Putnam County – 52
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 59
- Rutherford County – 147
- Scott County – 3
- Sequatchie County – 2
- Sevier County – 14
- Shelby County – 736
- Smith County – 3
- Stewart — 2
- Sullivan County – 21
- Sumner County – 321
- Tipton County – 33
- Trousdale County — 8
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 23
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 2
- Williamson County – 258
- Wilson County – 93
- Residents of other states/countries – 265
- Pending – 86
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.