38 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed there are now 38 cases of COVID-19 in in the county.

The health department says the newest patients include:

  • 43-year-old male
  • 49-year-old male
  • 65-year-old female
  • 46-year-old female
  • 39-year-old male
  • 42-year-old female
  • 72-year-old female
  • 45-year-old female
  • 63-year-old female
  • 24-year-old female
  • 63-year-old male

Only one of the new patients is hospitalized. The rest were told to self-isolate, according to the health department.

The health department says five positive cases of have come from the drive-thru assessment held in late March. One of those was a Chester County resident, according to the release from the department.

The release says 23 tests are still pending.

