38 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed there are now 38 cases of COVID-19 in in the county.
The health department says the newest patients include:
- 43-year-old male
- 49-year-old male
- 65-year-old female
- 46-year-old female
- 39-year-old male
- 42-year-old female
- 72-year-old female
- 45-year-old female
- 63-year-old female
- 24-year-old female
- 63-year-old male
Only one of the new patients is hospitalized. The rest were told to self-isolate, according to the health department.
The health department says five positive cases of have come from the drive-thru assessment held in late March. One of those was a Chester County resident, according to the release from the department.
The release says 23 tests are still pending.