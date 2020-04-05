38 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed there are now 38 cases of COVID-19 in in the county.

The health department says the newest patients include:

43-year-old male

49-year-old male

65-year-old female

46-year-old female

39-year-old male

42-year-old female

72-year-old female

45-year-old female

63-year-old female

24-year-old female

63-year-old male

Only one of the new patients is hospitalized. The rest were told to self-isolate, according to the health department.

The health department says five positive cases of have come from the drive-thru assessment held in late March. One of those was a Chester County resident, according to the release from the department.

The release says 23 tests are still pending.