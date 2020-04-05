Garage concert held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local man held a musical performance.

Johnie Williams held a garage concert at his home for all his neighbors to watch and listen.

Williams sang a variety of songs of different genres. Neighbors enjoyed the concert from their driveways as a way of social distancing.

“We are having a garage concert and we are all going to sit on our driveways and enjoy it,” neighbor Hope Cooper said.

“I am going to get out here and cut up, do a little country music, a little blues, a little R&B, dance a little bit across the street and hopefully get them to dance across the street,” Williams said.

Some of the songs Williams sang include Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” Kenny Chesney’s “You Had Me From Hello” and Blake Shelton’s “Honeybee.”