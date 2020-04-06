44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

The health department says the county now has 44 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials confirmed the cases are a 60-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.

The three patients are not hospitalized and have been instructed to self-isolate at home, according to a news release.

Health department staff members are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with the patients.