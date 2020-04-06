Don William Hodge

Don was born on March 21, 1947 in Jackson, TN, the son of Doris Elizabeth Pope Hodge and the late George William Hodge. He graduated from Jackson High School and attended Union University. He served in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller stationed in Thailand. He then came home to work as an air traffic controller at the Memphis International Airport. He was currently working as a bus driver for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and currently attends Love and Truth Church. He also loved coaching youth soccer and baseball for twenty years.

He is survived by his wife, Traci Stodden Hodge of Jackson; two step children, Sadie Stodden of Memphis and Brandon Stodden of Texas; his mother, Doris Hodge of Jackson; brother, David Hodge (Cindy) of Beech Bluff, TN; his children, Amy Adams (Neil) of Arlington, TN and Corey Hodge of Bell Buckle, TN; and three grandchildren, Tatum Garner, Cody Hodge, and Drake Hodge.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Ridgecrest Cemetery.