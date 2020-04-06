Georgia Lorene Laws Deaton, age 89 passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in Jackson, TN.

She was born on December 26, 1930 in Malesus to the late Raymond Laws and Edna Laws Vincent. She was a hairdresser for many years and an accomplished seamstress. Georgia was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Leo Deaton, Jr., and one sister Shirley Ann Collins, CA.

Georgia is survived by her son, Donald C. Deaton (Sheryl) of Oakfield, TN, one brother Tommy Vincent. Grandchildren include Nichole Karnes and Summer (Ezra) Taylor. She was also blessed with 5 great grandchildren, Ethan Karnes, Eli Karnes, Eva Karnes, Charlie Mae Maness Taylor, and Rose Taylor.

Reverend Bill Luther will be officiating a private graveside service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no visitation.

A memorial celebration will be held by her family at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation Alzheimer’s Fund. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.

