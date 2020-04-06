Henderson County confirms second case of COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray confirmed Monday a second case of COVID-19 was reported in the county.

Henderson County reported their first case of the virus Sunday.

Mayor Bray confirmed the second positive case in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, but did not provide additional information on the patient’s identity.

In the post, Mayor Bray said both individuals tested outside Henderson County. The cases are unrelated, Bray said.

Mayor Bray said proper quarantine protocols and notifications are being followed.