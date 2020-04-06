Partnership offers another way to study at home

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education partnered with PBS stations across the state to offer students from first through eighth grade more educational programs from their homes.

The partnership started Monday and includes all PBS channels across the state.

The program includes 30 minute segments covering different topics from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The partnership is an additional resource, as many teachers are using online platforms to keep in contact with their students.

“We know a lot of teachers that are communicating, actually in Jackson, that are Zooming with their students, or every teacher is emailing or communicating via phone or text with their students two to three times a week,” Jackson-Madison County School System leader of professional development and media relation, Rachel Scott said.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has also provided online and print options for student work for the coming days.

The PBS programs will cover English language arts and math for first through sixth grades. Seventh and eighth graders will get video lessons online starting next Monday, April 13.

But for Jackson-Madison County students in kindergarten through eighth grade, parents should still use the i-Ready program or packets your schools send out.

Ninth graders through high school seniors should get those packets this week, starting Monday as well.

“It’s important that they continue those skills and practice reading. We know that reading fluency and literacy skills are super important in every grade level,” Scott said.

Additional materials may be provided at each school by teachers. Online options are available.

Please contact your school for more information regarding pickup and other resources.

To access lesson plans and student work packets, or to find a Teaching Tennessee schedule, visit the this section of tn.gov.