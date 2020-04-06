West Tennessee sites added list of historic places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A news release from Tennessee Historical Commission says nine sites across Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Sitka School in Gibson County, Stanton School in Haywood County, Ripley Fire Lookout Tower in Lauderdale County and Gladys “MaDear” Bennett House in Shelby County have been added to the list, according to the release.

The release says Mound Bottom in Cheatham County, Crescent School in Greene County, Englewood Water Tower in McMinn County, Webb Hotel in Warren County and Hincheyville Historic District in Williamson County were also added to the list.

The release says the register is a part of a program that aims to protect historic sites.