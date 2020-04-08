4,362 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 79 deaths, 449 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,362 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 8. In addition, 79 people have died, and 449 are hospitalized. Another 592 have recovered.

April 8

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 11
  • Bedford County – 12
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 42
  • Bradley County – 28
  • Campbell County – 6
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 8
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 13
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 2
  • Coffee County – 7
  • Cumberland County – 33
  • Davidson County – 946
  • Decatur County – 1
  • DeKalb County – 7
  • Dickson County – 26
  • Dyer County – 11
  • Fayette County – 22
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 17
  • Gibson County – 13
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 3
  • Greene County – 20
  • Grundy County – 16
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 94
  • Hardeman County — 6
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 18
  • Haywood County — 7
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 6
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 2
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 4
  • Jefferson County – 12
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 148
  • Lauderdale County – 6
  • Lawrence County – 10
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 7
  • Loudon County – 15
  • Macon County – 16
  • Madison County – 43
  • Marion County – 21
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 29
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 7
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 6
  • Montgomery County – 72
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 4
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 3
  • Polk County – 3
  • Putnam County – 81
  • Roane County – 5
  • Rutherford County – 193
  • Scott County – 5
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 19
  • Shelby County – 912
  • Smith County – 3
  • Stewart County — 2
  • Sullivan County – 27
  • Sumner County – 376
  • Tipton County – 38
  • Trousdale County — 14
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 2
  • Warren County – 2
  • Washington County – 30
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 2
  • Williamson County – 287
  • Wilson County – 117
  • Residents of other states/countries – 282
  • Pending – 31

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

