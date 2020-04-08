4,362 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 79 deaths, 449 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,362 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 8. In addition, 79 people have died, and 449 are hospitalized. Another 592 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 11

Bedford County – 12

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 42

Bradley County – 28

Campbell County – 6

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 8

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 13

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 2

Coffee County – 7

Cumberland County – 33

Davidson County – 946

Decatur County – 1

DeKalb County – 7

Dickson County – 26

Dyer County – 11

Fayette County – 22

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 17

Gibson County – 13

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 20

Grundy County – 16

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 94

Hardeman County — 6

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 18

Haywood County — 7

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 6

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 2

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 4

Jefferson County – 12

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 148

Lauderdale County – 6

Lawrence County – 10

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 7

Loudon County – 15

Macon County – 16

Madison County – 43

Marion County – 21

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 29

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 7

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 6

Montgomery County – 72

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 4

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 3

Polk County – 3

Putnam County – 81

Roane County – 5

Rutherford County – 193

Scott County – 5

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 19

Shelby County – 912

Smith County – 3

Stewart County — 2

Sullivan County – 27

Sumner County – 376

Tipton County – 38

Trousdale County — 14

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 2

Warren County – 2

Washington County – 30

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 2

Williamson County – 287

Wilson County – 117

Residents of other states/countries – 282

Pending – 31

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.