4,362 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 79 deaths, 449 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,362 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 8. In addition, 79 people have died, and 449 are hospitalized. Another 592 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 11
- Bedford County – 12
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 42
- Bradley County – 28
- Campbell County – 6
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 8
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 13
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 2
- Coffee County – 7
- Cumberland County – 33
- Davidson County – 946
- Decatur County – 1
- DeKalb County – 7
- Dickson County – 26
- Dyer County – 11
- Fayette County – 22
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 17
- Gibson County – 13
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 20
- Grundy County – 16
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 94
- Hardeman County — 6
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 18
- Haywood County — 7
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 6
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 2
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 4
- Jefferson County – 12
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 148
- Lauderdale County – 6
- Lawrence County – 10
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 7
- Loudon County – 15
- Macon County – 16
- Madison County – 43
- Marion County – 21
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 29
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 7
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 6
- Montgomery County – 72
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 4
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 3
- Polk County – 3
- Putnam County – 81
- Roane County – 5
- Rutherford County – 193
- Scott County – 5
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 19
- Shelby County – 912
- Smith County – 3
- Stewart County — 2
- Sullivan County – 27
- Sumner County – 376
- Tipton County – 38
- Trousdale County — 14
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 2
- Warren County – 2
- Washington County – 30
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 2
- Williamson County – 287
- Wilson County – 117
- Residents of other states/countries – 282
- Pending – 31
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.