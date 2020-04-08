JACKSON, Tenn. — There are now 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to updated numbers released by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department confirmed the latest patients are:

a 43-year-old woman

a 54-year-old woman

a 42-year-old woman

a 50-year-old man

a 58-year-old woman

a 24-year-old woman

a 58-year-old woman

Epidemiology staff with the health department are still attempting to make contact with some of the patients, and hospitalization statuses are currently unknown.

Health department staff are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with those patients.