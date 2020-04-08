Family graveside services for James Edward McDearmon, 85, were held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Enon Cemetery with burial following. Mr. McDearmon, a sawmill employee for the old Southern Star Lumber Company in McKenzie , died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Christian Care Center in McKenzie. He was born on September 21, 1934 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Ott and Onnie Suiter McDearmon. He was a member of Republican Grove Baptist Church in Trezevant. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce Ann McKinnie McDearmon who died December 22, 2017, his sisters Nellie Milton, Katherine Sams, Ann Alexander and Oberlin York, his brothers C.L. McDearmon, and Marshall McDearmon.

Survivors include his daughter and son in law Diane and Mike Conley of Trezevant, TN, his brother Duell McDearmon of McKenzie, four grandchildren James Derek (Lauren) Fields, Heather (Jeremy) Stone, Bethany Conley, and Kristin Conley and six great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.