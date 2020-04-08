Milan police Sergeant brings laughter to community during isolation

MILAN, Tenn. — Families across the nation are self-isolating at home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



This week Sergeant Gray Scott with the Milan Police Department is giving his neighbors quite the show.

“I said you know what, this quarantine stuff is really getting to me, I’m getting the T-Rex costume out and we’re fixing to have some fun,” said Sgt. Scott.

In the video that has since been viewed thousands of times, Sgt. Scott can been seen theatrically mowing his lawn in a T-Rex costume.

“People are laughing, they’re enjoying it, and that’s the reason I did it, to make people laugh. To show people that during this time, it’s OK to still have fun,” shared Sgt. Scott.

Scott says his neighbors weren’t too surprised by the stunt.

“They know my personality, they know how I am so, they always expect some stuff like that,” said Scott.

This isn’t Sergeant Scott’s first time spreading internet joy. Last summer he went viral for his rendition of the ‘Git Up’ Challenge.

“I told my wife about this and she was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening again,'” said Scott.

While laughter can be good during these unprecedented times, Sergeant Scott says the Milan community is taking COVID-19 seriously, and is working towards flattening the curve.

“We’re making it one day at a time just like everyone else. It’s definitely been an adjustment for us and we’re doing the best we can to still protect and serve our community,” said Sgt. Scott.

Sergeant Scott says the community should keep their eyes open. The Milan Police Department T-Rex may be making another appearance soon.