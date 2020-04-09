1 healthcare worker confirmed positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — One healthcare worker in the West Tennessee Healthcare system has tested positive for COVID-19, according to chief compliance and communications officer Amy Garner.

Garner said the employee is currently self-isolated at home.

She did not confirm additional information about the employee during Thursday’s news conference.

Garner said 10 patients are currently being treated at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with COVID-19. Three of those patients are on ventilators.

Garner said 41 patients have tested positive across the West Tennessee Healthcare system, and 22 patients across the system are on ventilators.

Garner says 785 people have tested for the virus, and 608 of those are negative. Another 138 patients are under investigation to determine if they have the virus, Garner said.