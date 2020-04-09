5 inmates at Northwest Correctional Complex quarantined

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Five Northwest Correctional Complex inmates have been quarantined after being potentially exposed to a non-state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says those inmates have not presented any symptoms at this time, and steps have also been taken to identify and quarantine any staff members who may have been in contact with the individual.

The release says the Tennessee Department of Health has been notified and disinfection and safety measures are in place.

TDOC says inmates and staff have been instructed to follow the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including frequent hand washing, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, social distancing, and other measures.